Hezbollah Credits Its Drone Hitting Israeli Town, Killing 2 Soldiers

Tuesday, 07 May 2024 07:42 AM EDT

Hezbollah said Monday it carried out a drone attack on an Israeli military position near the northern Israeli town of Metula. The Israeli military later confirmed two soldiers were killed in the attack.

Iran-backed Hezbollah also said it had sent dozens of rockets toward military targets across the border with Israel.

Israel and Hezbollah, which has amassed a formidable arsenal since 2006, have been engaged in daily cross-border strikes over the past six months, in parallel with Israel's war in Gaza.

Hezbollah has so far restricted its attacks to a strip of northern Israel, seeking to draw Israeli forces away from Gaza.

