Lebanon's Hezbollah Drone Attacks Military Posts in Northern Israel

Wednesday, 21 August 2024 08:10 AM EDT

Lebanon's Hezbollah launched an attack with a swarm of drones on military posts in the kibbutz of Amiad in northern Israel, the armed group said in a statement Wednesday.

The Israeli kibbutz is located approximately 22 kilometers (14 miles) from the Lebanese border. Israel's military said it could not confirm the attack.

Hezbollah said the attack was a retaliation for an Israeli strike on the Lebanese Bekaa region overnight.

Hezbollah and the Israeli military have been locked in hostilities for the last 10 months in parallel with the Gaza war between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas, which has spread to several other fronts and prompted fears of an all-out Middle East conflict.

