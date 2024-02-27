Hezbollah Strikes IDF Base on Golan Heights

Lebanese terror organization Hezbollah fired some 60 rockets at an Israeli military base located on the Golan Heights on Monday amid growing escalation along the border between Lebanon and Israel.

There were no injuries reported from the large Hezbollah rocket barrage.

Images on social media showed that several Hezbollah rockets exploded close to a bus with Israeli school children, who swiftly left the bus to take cover.

The Iranian-backed terror organization claimed that its rocket attack was a response to an Israeli aerial strike against Hezbollah positions close to the Lebanese city of Baalbek.

"In response to the Zionist aggression near the city of Baalbek, Hezbollah fighters targeted the base in the occupied Golan Heights with 60 Katyusha rockets," Hezbollah said in a statement.

Hezbollah's ongoing aggression against Israel began Oct. 8, officially to show solidarity with Hamas, which massacred over 1,200 Israelis on Oct. 7.

It was reportedly the first Israeli airstrike against Hezbollah in Baalbek since the outbreak of the ongoing hostilities, which would make it the deepest strike in Lebanese territory. Baalbek is located over 62 miles from the Lebanon-Israel border.

Hezbollah terrorists Hassan Ali Younes and Ahmad Mohammad Sindiyan were killed in the Israeli strike. Three others were injured.

In a separate strike, Israel eliminated the senior Hezbollah terrorist commander Hassan Hussein Salami in southern Lebanon.

Salami who had the rank of a brigade commander, was killed while driving in the village of Majadel.

The Israeli military reported that Salami was in charge of a Hezbollah unit that had carried out terrorist attacks against civilians and IDF forces in northern Israel. Salami had coordinated recent anti-missile attacks on the northern Israeli city Kiryat Shmona as well as the IDF base of the 769th "Hiram" Regional Brigade.

In a separate incident, an Israeli Air Force drone was shot down by Hezbollah in southern Lebanon. Israel regularly uses drones for both surveillance and attack missions in Lebanon and Gaza.

Some pundits have warned that a full-scale war between Hezbollah and Israel is only a matter of time. Six Israeli civilians and 10 IDF soldiers have been killed so far in the ongoing cross-border skirmishes on Israel's northern border.

Hezbollah has officially lost at least 219 operatives, which corresponds to around 20 Hezbollah terrorists killed for each killed IDF soldier in the north. However, Israeli intelligence believes that the true number of Hezbollah terrorists killed is much higher and the terror group is trying to downplay its losses to maintain the morale among its forces.

In addition, 34 terrorists from other factions and 30 Lebanese civilians were killed in the so far lower intensity confrontation between Israel and Hezbollah.

While Gaza and Lebanon are geographically separate fronts, they are united by the Iranian Islamist regime, which backs Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon. In addition, Tehran also finances and supports Palestinian Islamic Jihad, a smaller terrorist group that has close ties to Hamas but also to Hezbollah.

Earlier in February, Israeli media reported that hundreds of Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorists in Lebanon operate as part of Hezbollah's elite Radwan commando force against Israel. All seven attempts to infiltrate Israel from Lebanon since Oct. 7 were reportedly carried out by PIJ terrorists on behalf of Hezbollah.

Republished with permission of All Israel News.