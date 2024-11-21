Hezbollah Rocket Kills One in Israel's Nahariya

An Israeli man was killed by a Hezbollah rocket on Thursday in the northern city of Nahariya.

He was identified as Brian Director, 27, from Maalot-Tarshiha. He is the fourth person killed in cross-border attacks on the Jewish state's northernmost seaside city in less than a month.

The rocket was one of 10 fired at the Western Galilee in the barrage, according to the Israel Defense Forces. The army added that most of the projectiles were intercepted, but that impacts were identified.

There were three impact sites in Nahariya, Hebrew media reported.

An Israeli man was killed by a Hezbollah rocket on Thursday in the northern city of Nahariya.

He was identified as Brian Director, 27, from Maalot-Tarshiha. He is the fourth person killed in cross-border attacks on the Jewish state's northernmost seaside city in less than a month.

The rocket was one of 10 fired at the Western Galilee in the barrage, according to the Israel Defense Forces. The army added that most of the projectiles were intercepted, but that impacts were identified.

There were three impact sites in Nahariya, Hebrew media reported.

MDA teams also treated two women in Naharyia with minor injuries along with several cases of anxiety following the barrage.

Rocket alerts were heard on Thursday afternoon in Kiryat Shmona and nearby communities, including Beit Hillel, Tel Hai, Ma'yan Baruch, and Kfar Yuval.

Sirens also sounded in Nahariya and surrounding areas again in the afternoon, with the IDF saying that 15 projectiles were launched from Lebanon at the Western Galilee area, with some intercepted and impacts identified.

Sirens also sounded on Thursday morning in the Gaza border community of Kerem Shalom, due to a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, according to the Israel Defense Forces. The rocket was successfully intercepted.

IAF strikes Hezbollah targets in Tyre, Dahieh

Israeli airstrikes were reported in Tyre on Thursday shortly after the IDF issued evacuation orders for several neighborhoods, saying that it was going to hit Hezbollah terror targets.

Overnight Wednesday, the Israeli Air Force conducted intelligence-based strikes on Hezbollah terror targets in the Dahieh district south of Beirut, according to Israel's Foreign Ministry.

Among the targets hit were command centers and other terrorist infrastructure sites.

The military emphasized that advanced warning was given to allow civilians to evacuate, accusing the Iranian terror proxy of using human shields by placing its terrorist infrastructure in residential areas.

"These strikes are a part of the IDF's ongoing efforts to dismantle and degrade Hezbollah's military capabilities in the Dahieh area," the IDF stated.