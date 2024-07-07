US Citizen Seriously Wounded in Hezbollah Missile Barrage on Israel

Hezbollah rocket attacks on northern Israel on Sunday wounded four people, including an American civilian, The Times of Israel reported.

The 31-year-old American, a drone contractor, suffered shrapnel injuries to his upper body and was admitted to the operating room on Sunday night, the Galilee Medical Center said in a statement, adding that two other people injured by the missile fire — a soldier and a civilian — have also been hospitalized in a surgical department, according to CNN.

The hospital also stated that the condition of the American was "worsening" after saying earlier that he was in "serious and stable condition."

The Hezbollah rockets strikes throughout the day included targeting the Lower Galilee, some of the deepest barrages yet into northern Israel since the war between Israel and Hamas began following the Oct. 7 massacre by Palestinian terrorists in southern Israel, the Times of Israel reported.

Some of Hezbollah's attacks on Sunday targeted an Israeli military base just west of Tiberias, about 20 miles from the Lebanon border, with rocket sirens sounding even further south.

The rocket barrages, some of which were shot down by the Iron Dome air defense system, also sparked fires in several areas in northern Israel. Other attacks on Sunday were launched at the Mount Meron area, which includes a sensitive Israeli air traffic control base on top of the mountain.

The missile barrages came after the Israeli military conducted on Saturday an airstrike in northern Lebanon, some 60 miles from the Israeli border, that the Israel Defense Forces said killed a senior Hezbollah operative.