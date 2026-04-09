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Hezbollah Lawmaker Says Group Rejects Direct Negotiations With Israel

Hezbollah Lawmaker Says Group Rejects Direct Negotiations With Israel
Hezbollah terrorists (Getty Images)

Thursday, 09 April 2026 02:16 PM EDT

Hezbollah lawmaker Ali Fayyad said Thursday that the group rejected direct negotiations with Israel and that the Lebanese government should demand a ceasefire as a precondition before any further steps are taken.

Fayyad's statement came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had instructed his cabinet to begin direct talks with Lebanon.

Fayyad said the Lebanese government's position should also prioritize the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Lebanese territory and the return of displaced people to their homes. 

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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Hezbollah lawmaker Ali Fayyad said Thursday that the group rejected direct negotiations with Israel and that the Lebanese government should demand a ceasefire as a precondition before any further steps are taken. Fayyad's statement came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin ...
hezbollah, lebanon, talks, israel, netanyahu
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2026-16-09
Thursday, 09 April 2026 02:16 PM
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