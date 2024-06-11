WATCH TV LIVE

Hezbollah Commander Killed in Israeli Strike on Lebanon

An Israeli Air Force jet flies over southern Lebanon. (Jalaa Marey / AFP via Getty Images)

Tuesday, 11 June 2024 05:41 PM EDT

An Israeli strike on the village of Jouya in southern Lebanon late Tuesday killed at least four people, including a senior field commander for the Iranian-backed Hezbollah terror group, three security sources told Reuters.

He was identified by the sources as the group's commander for the central region of the southern border strip, comprising some of the towns hardest hit in the last eight months of exchanges of fire between Israel and Hezbollah.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the commander's role in Hezbollah was as significant as that of Wissam Tawil, a senior Hezbollah commander killed in an Israeli strike in January.

About 300 Hezbollah fighters, including commanders and operatives with key responsibilities, have been killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon since Iranian-backed Hamas' terrorist attack Oct. 7 in southern  Israel.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


