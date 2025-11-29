Hezbollah Chief Vows Response to Israel's Elimination of Terror Group's Military Chief

Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem vowed on Friday that the terror group would respond to Israel's recent elimination of Hezbollah's top military chief, Ali Tabatabai, in southern Beirut. Tabatabai was No. 2 in Hezbollah's hierarchy, just below Qassem, who is now one of the last top Hezbollah officials still alive.

"We have the right to respond, and we will determine the timing," Qassem stated in a fiery speech. "The assassination of Tabatabai was a blatant act of aggression."

"The enemy did everything in its power to end the resistance, but it failed. It faced a humble group that was able to confront the tyrannical Israeli-American aggression," the Hezbollah chief stated, accusing the United States of backing Israel's war against the Iranian-led terror proxy.

Israel's war in Lebanon was launched after Hezbollah's unprovoked aggression against northern Israel on Oct. 8, 2023, the day after Hamas massacred 1,200 Israelis and kidnapped more than 250 people from southern Israel. Hezbollah openly seeks Israel's destruction and the murder of all Jews.

Dozens of Israelis were killed and tens of thousands were displaced from their homes in northern Israel as a result of Hezbollah's systematic rocket and drone attacks, which lasted for over a year. Israel responded by severely degrading Hezbollah's military capabilities, eliminating thousands of Hezbollah operatives and largely dismantling its leadership, including the assassination of top leader Hassan Nasrallah in September 2024.

By November 2024, a severely weakened Hezbollah had agreed to a ceasefire.

Despite a formal ceasefire, the late Tabatabai reportedly led Hezbollah's intense efforts to rebuild its military capabilities, which eventually led to his elimination.

"At the end of Operation 'Northern Arrows,' Tabatabai was appointed Hezbollah's Chief of General Staff, and in this role, he led efforts to rebuild the organization. He commanded most of Hezbollah's units and worked extensively to restore their readiness for war with Israel," the Israeli military announced following his elimination.

Qassem also addressed Pope Leo XIV's visit to Lebanon during his speech. "We welcome the Pope's visit to Lebanon, and we have tasked members of the Political Council with visiting the Papal Embassy and fulfilling our duty. We hope that his visit will contribute to establishing peace and ending the aggression."

"The ceasefire is a day of victory for the resistance, Hezbollah, the people, and Lebanon, because we succeeded in preventing the enemy from achieving its goals, foremost among them ending and eliminating the resistance, and this has not been achieved. This in itself is a victory,” the Hezbollah chief stated.

The Pope chose Turkey and Lebanon as his first destinations since being elected in May. One of his key aims in visiting Lebanon is to support the country's dwindling Christian community, which faces pressure amid rising radical Islamist influence, including from the Shiite terrorist group Hezbollah.

The current ceasefire with Israel stipulates that Hezbollah must disarm and move its remaining forces north of the Litani River. Hezbollah has so far formally refused to disarm. However, Qassem signaled on Friday that the terror group could potentially accept a situation where the weak Lebanese state assumes the security responsibility in the country.

"The agreement represents a new phase in which the state has decided to assume the responsibility of expelling the occupation and deploying the Lebanese army. Therefore, there is an aggression that must stop, and the prisoners must be released," Qassem said.

The Hezbollah leader concluded by downplaying the group's significant losses during the war with the Jewish state.

He said, "The ceasefire came as a result of our steadfastness, thanks to the legendary performance of our resistance fighters on the front lines, the resilience of our generous people, and the support of the Amal Movement and the army for this front. We are strong because of the blood of our martyrs, our attachment to our land, our honorable families, and our patriotism."

Qassem also accused the Lebanese government of not fulfilling its duty to protect its citizens.

"The government said it wants to confront and defend, and I say to it: Rights cannot be obtained without fulfilling the most important duty, which is protecting the citizens. Let the government show us how it will deter the enemy. The first responsibility for deterrence lies with the state, with its army and its people… So what forms of deterrence has it taken?” he said.

"It has not liberated, it has not protected, and it has not prevented the enemy from establishing political stability. As for the resistance [Hezbollah], what did it do in terms of deterrence? It drove the enemy out in 2000, and from then until 2023 it deterred them and protected Lebanon," Qassem added.

This JNS.org report was republished with permission from Jewish News Syndicate.