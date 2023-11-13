1 Israeli Dead, 20 Injured as Tensions Escalate in Northern Front

Sunday saw another peak in the violence on Israel's northern border, as 14 Israeli civilians and seven soldiers were injured by attacks carried out from Lebanese territory, while rockets were fired at the outskirts of Haifa.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attack with an anti-tank missile that killed one and injured 13 civilians near Dovev on Sunday.

The victims are employees of Israel's Electric Corporation who were there to repair damage to the power lines done by previous attacks from Lebanese territory.

The IDF's Arabic Spokesman strongly criticized the attack.

"While the Lebanese Prime Minister stated that he was sure of the rationality of Hezbollah's actions, the terrorist party's saboteurs fired anti-armor shells at Israeli civilians from the electricity company, wounding a number of them. This is an irrational terrorist attack that targeted civilians and endangers Lebanon as a country. I believe that the Lebanese Prime Minister should not be reassured by the rationality of Hezbollah's actions," Lt.-Col. Avichay Adraee wrote on social media platform X.

The attack was carried out as "support for the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip," Hezbollah said, falsely claiming that it was aimed at "an IDF logistics force that intended to place transmitters and means of espionage."

In another incident, seven IDF soldiers were lightly wounded by a mortar grenade explosion near kibbutz Manara.

In the afternoon, a barrage of 15 missiles was launched from Lebanon toward Haifa, with alarm sirens being activated from border communities and the town of Acre and all the way down to Kiryat Bialik, a suburb of Haifa some 30 km south of the border.

Four rockets were intercepted, and the rest fell in open areas without injuries or damage being reported.

The Lebanon branch of the Hamas terror organization took responsibility for the attack.

Throughout the day, towns and communities along the border came under rocket and mortar fire, including Kiryat Shmona, Manara, Yakinton, Betzet, Shlomi, and others.

The IDF responded immediately with tank and artillery fire.

In addition, the IDF carried out numerous strikes against anti-tank missile squads, among them the squad responsible for the attack at Dovev, rocket launchers and their squads, as well as Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, including a military compound with a weapons depot.

Republished with permission from All Israel News.