Heinz Ketchup, Other Brands Forced to Change Labels With Queen's Death

Anticipation is keeping Heinz ketchup waiting.

Its bottles won't look the same — at least in Britain — following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Heinz is one of several brands that brandish the royal coat of arms on their label, but that license ends with the death of the monarch, and companies must reapply with the new monarch, the Daily Mail reports.

The image includes the lion of England, the unicorn of Scotland and a shield divided into four quarters with the words "by appointment to Her Majesty the Queen."

The seal, or warrant, can be obtained only by permission of the ruling monarch, and the company must prove its product is in regular use by the royal household. So if King Charles III's eye catches a new ketchup, the condiment could face the consequences.

Companies can keep using the coat of arms for up to two years as long as there is "no significant change within the company concerned," the Royal Warrant Holders Association told the Daily Mail.

"Amongst other things, applicants are also required to demonstrate that they have an appropriate environmental and sustainability policy and action plan," the warrant holders association added.

Other food and drink companies granted warrants by Queen Elizabeth II include Cadbury, Coca-Cola, Premier Foods, Unilever, British Sugar, Britvic, Martini, Dubonnet, Johnnie Walker, The Famous Grouse owner Matthew Gloag & Son, Gordon's and Pimm's, according to the Daily Mail.

Other businesses affected are Bentley, Jaguar Land Rover, Barbour, Burberry, Boots, Clarins, Molton Brown, Hunter, and Mappin & Webb.

All companies can reapply to King Charles III, but must prove they "supply products or services on a regular and ongoing basis to the Royal households for not less than five years out of the past seven," according to the association.

It added that the warrant does not imply that the product is better than its competitors — only that they are "preferred" by the monarch. So it is essentially a case of to-may-to/to-mah-to, though tomorrow's fancy tomato ketchup may not be the one that struck the queen's fancy.