A Fire in an Apartment Building in Hanoi, Vietnam, Kills 14 People and Injures 6, State Media Say

Friday, 24 May 2024 01:02 AM EDT

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — An overnight fire in a small apartment building in Hanoi, Vietnam, killed at least 14 people and injured at least six others, state media said Friday.

The official Vietnam News Agency said the fire started around 12:30 a.m. and was accompanied by several explosions.

The injured are stable and being treated at Hanoi Transport Hospital.

It took an hour to extinguish the fire, and state media reported 24 residents were in the building, seven in the owner's family and 17 tenants.

The building was in a narrow alley in central Hanoi with several rooms available for rent.

The fire started from a small courtyard in front of the building that was used as a garage for the sale and repair of electric bikes, state media reported.

AP journalist Aniruddha Ghosal in New Delhi contributed to this report.

