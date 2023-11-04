×
Tags: hamburg airport germany incident flights canceled

German Airport Closed after Armed Man Breaches Security with His Car

Saturday, 04 November 2023 06:00 PM EDT

BERLIN (AP) — The airport in the northern German city of Hamburg was closed to passengers, and flights were canceled Saturday night after a vehicle broke through security and entered the premises, German news agency dpa reported.

Federal police said an armed man had broken through a gate with his vehicle and fired twice into the air with a weapon. Police also said that the man’s wife had previously contacted them about a possible child abduction.

Several local German media reported that the man had two children inside his car.

Federal police spokesman Thomas Gerbert told dpa that a large number of officers from state and federal police were on site and in the vicinity of the vehicle.

Saturday, 04 November 2023 06:00 PM
