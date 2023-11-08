Senior Hamas Weapons Developer Killed in Israeli Strike

The head of Hamas' weapons manufacturing department in the Gaza Strip was killed in an Israel Air Force strike overnight Tuesday.

"As part of his role, Mohsen Abu Zina served as one of Hamas's leading weapons developers, and was an expert in developing strategic weapons and rockets used by Hamas terrorists," according to a joint statement by the IDF and the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet).

During IDF operations in Gaza overnight Tuesday, ground forces directed airstrikes on Hamas cells preparing to fire anti-tank missiles and rockets toward Israel.

Terrorists have fired more than 9,500 rockets at Israel since Oct. 7, when thousands of Hamas terrorists broke through the border barrier and rampaged across the northwestern Negev, murdering 1,400 persons, wounding over 5,000 and taking more than 200 hostages back to Gaza.

Rocket warning sirens again sounded in communities close to the Gaza Strip on Wednesday morning.

Republished with permission from Jewish News Syndicate.