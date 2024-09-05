Slain Hostage Begs Netanyahu for Help in Hamas Video: Stop the Bombing

Hamas published an additional video showing the murdered hostages Carmel Gat and Alexander Lobanov to their Telegram channel on Wednesday evening.

The family of Carmel Gat approved the release of the part of the video in which Carmel addresses her family. The video was recorded an unknown time before her murder at the hands of Hamas terrorists.

The video excerpt was released by the Hostage and Missing Families Forum, which called it "a shocking psychological terror video."

Both captives apparently read a prepared text for parts of the videos, in which they refer to the poor conditions in which they were held and call on the Israeli government to "stop the bombings and bring us home."

"My name is Carmel Gat, from [Kibbutz] Be'eri, I am 39 years old. I was kidnapped from my parents' home on Oct. 7, where I was staying with other family members, whose fate I don't know since I have been in captivity," Gat says, indicating her ignorance that most of her family survived the attacks.

Carmel refers to poor conditions in captivity, saying she is being held "without food, water, or cleaning supplies."

"The bombing doesn't stop, and I don't know if I will get out of here alive or not because them," Gat says, reading from the text.

"On Oct. 7, I, my family, and the rest of the residents of Kibbutz Be'eri were abandoned to our fate. I urge and plead with the Israeli government led by Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu, to please stop this negligence, stop the bombing, and bring us back home."

Gat also calls on Israeli citizens to demonstrate for a hostage deal. "Citizens of the State of Israel, I ask you to continue fighting for our lives and demonstrate for us, do not give up, and do not let the door of negotiations close."

Carmel's cousin, Gil Dickman, said it was "emotionally stirring to hear her voice. It's heartbreaking to hear that she did not know that her father, brother, and niece had survived, and that her sister-in-law Yarden came back in the [November] deal."

Dickman blamed Netanyahu for failing to bring the six hostages back in July.

"In July, Netanyahu said no to a deal that would have saved Carmel from murder — and sentenced her to death. Its complete failure leads to the murder of more hostages, we need a deal now – before it's too late," Dickman said.

In the section of the video in which Lobanov speaks, also reading from a prepared text, he mentions the difficult situation of the hostages.

"We are in very difficult circumstances," he reads. "There are no basic supplies such as water, food, electricity, and cleaning supplies."

"We are afraid and have difficulty sleeping," Lobanov continues.

He claims that Hamas "transferred me ten times to save my life."

Lobanov also accuses Netanyahu and the government of neglecting the hostages, calling on the people of Israel to help by going "out to the streets to demonstrate."

"I left behind my pregnant wife, a two-year-old son, and sick parents," Lobanov says, unaware of the birth of his second son.

Alex Lobanov's widow refused to speak with Netanyahu after the discovery of the bodies last week, however, his parents did talk with the prime minister.

In his briefing to foreign press on Wednesday night, Netanyahu said he understands the anger and hatred of the hostage families, saying, "I can't judge them."

Republished with permission from All Israel News