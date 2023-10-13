Hamas Releases Video of Child Hostages

Hamas terrorists on Friday released footage of children and toddlers being held during the group's surprise attack on Israel.

In a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, The Jerusalem Post shared video from Hamas.

"BREAKING: Hamas released on Friday footage of terrorists holding Israeli toddlers and children on Saturday, during the mass infiltration and massacre of Israelis," the post said.

The video, which began with words in Arabic, showed Hamas terrorists bandaging a young boy's foot, holding infants, rocking a carriage with a baby, and telling a toddler to take a drink.

Israel has been pounding Gaza with airstrikes since Hamas militants carried out an unprecedented cross-border attack last Saturday, killing more than 1,300 people in a brutal rampage.

Early Friday, Israel ordered half of Gaza’s population to evacuate their homes.

The Gaza Health Ministry said Friday that roughly 1,800 people have been killed in the territory due to Israel's retaliation.

It's not clear how many hostages Hamas has taken, though the number has been estimated to be between 100 and 150 civilians and soldiers.

Hamas on Friday said Israel’s airstrikes killed 13 of the hostages. However, Israeli military spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari denied the claim, telling Al-Jazeera Arabic, "We have our own information."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.