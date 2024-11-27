Hostage-Holding Hamas: Committed to Cease-Fire; Doesn't Free Anyone

Hamas said Wednesday it was committed to cooperating with any efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza, where the terrorists Islamist group has been battling Israeli forces for more than a year.

In a statement issued after Israel and Hezbollah agreed to a cease-fire in Lebanon, Hamas also said any cease-fire in Gaza must put an end to the war there and lead to the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Palestinian enclave.

The Reuters report made no mention of the hostages being held by the terrorist group that Israel seeks to return to their families.