WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: hamas | terrorists | hostages | war | israel | peace

Hostage-Holding Hamas: Committed to Cease-Fire; Doesn't Free Anyone

Wednesday, 27 November 2024 07:40 AM EST

Hamas said Wednesday it was committed to cooperating with any efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza, where the terrorists Islamist group has been battling Israeli forces for more than a year.

In a statement issued after Israel and Hezbollah agreed to a cease-fire in Lebanon, Hamas also said any cease-fire in Gaza must put an end to the war there and lead to the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Palestinian enclave.

The Reuters report made no mention of the hostages being held by the terrorist group that Israel seeks to return to their families.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Hamas said Wednesday it was committed to cooperating with any efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza, where the terrorists Islamist group has been battling Israeli forces for more than a year.
hamas, terrorists, hostages, war, israel, peace
96
2024-40-27
Wednesday, 27 November 2024 07:40 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved