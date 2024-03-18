Israel to Offer 6-Week Gaza Truce for 40 Hostages in Qatar Talks

Israel will send a high-level delegation headed by its Mossad chief to Qatar on Monday for mediated talks with Hamas designed to secure a six-week Gaza truce under which the Hamas terrorists would free 40 hostages, an Israeli official said.

This stage of the negotiations could take at least two weeks, the official estimated, citing difficulties that Hamas' foreign delegates might have in communicating with the group in the besieged enclave after more than five months of war.