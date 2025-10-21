Trump: Mideast Ready for 'Heavy Force' to 'Straighten Out Hamas'

The Middle East guarantors of Gaza peace are ready to "go into Gaza with a heavy force and 'straighten out Hamas,'" President Donald Trump declared Tuesday as Vice President JD Vance arrived to ensure the peace deal and ceasefire holds.

"Numerous of our NOW GREAT ALLIES in the Middle East, and areas surrounding the Middle East, have explicitly and strongly, with great enthusiasm, informed me that they would welcome the opportunity, at my request, to go into GAZA with a heavy force and 'straighten out Hamas' if Hamas continues to act badly, in violation of their agreement with us," Trump wrote Tuesday on Truth Social.

"The love and spirit for the Middle East has not been seen like this in a thousand years! It is a beautiful thing to behold!"

Despite the warning after Hamas terrorists reportedly violated the ceasefire near the demarcation lines Sunday morning, temporarily forcing Israel's military to take action, Trump urged Hamas to keep the peace.

"I told these countries, and Israel, 'NOT YET!'" Trump's post continued. "There is still hope that Hamas will do what is right."

Short of that, Hamas will be wiped out with "brutal" force, Trump concluded.

"If they do not, an end to Hamas will be FAST, FURIOUS, & BRUTAL!" Trump wrote. "I would like to thank all of those countries that called to help.

"Also, I would like to thank the great and powerful country of Indonesia, and its wonderful leader, for all of the help they have shown and given to the Middle East, and to the U.S.A. TO EVERYONE, thank you for your attention to this matter! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP."