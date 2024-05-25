Hamas Denies Cease-Fire Talks Resuming Tuesday

Saturday, 25 May 2024 04:09 PM EDT
A Hamas official denied on Saturday Israeli media reports that Gaza cease-fire talks would resume in Cairo on Tuesday.
"There is no date," the Hamas official told Reuters, asked about the reports.
