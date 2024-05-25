WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: hamas | terrorist | hostages | talks | ceasefire | israel | war

Hamas Denies Cease-Fire Talks Resuming Tuesday

Saturday, 25 May 2024 04:09 PM EDT

A Hamas official denied on Saturday Israeli media reports that Gaza cease-fire talks would resume in Cairo on Tuesday.

"There is no date," the Hamas official told Reuters, asked about the reports.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
A Hamas official denied on Saturday Israeli media reports that Gaza cease-fire talks would resume in Cairo on Tuesday.
hamas, terrorist, hostages, talks, ceasefire, israel, war
32
2024-09-25
Saturday, 25 May 2024 04:09 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved