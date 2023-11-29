×
hamas | russian | citizens | israeli | hostages | release | vladimir putin

Hamas to Release 2 Russian-Israelis in Separate Agreement

Wednesday, 29 November 2023 09:01 AM EST

The Hamas terrorist organization will release two female hostages with dual Russian-Israeli citizenship on Wednesday in response to a request by Russian President Vladimir Putin, senior Hamas official Musa Abu-Marzuk stated on Wednesday morning.

The release of the two hostages is not part of the current agreement with Israel, meaning that the women will be released in addition to 10 other hostages who are set to be released today.

The Russian-Israeli citizen, Roni Krivoi, was released in a similar agreement on Sunday.

Republished with permission from All Israel News.

Wednesday, 29 November 2023 09:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

