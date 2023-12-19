Hamas Propaganda Video Shows 3 Elderly Israeli Hostages

The terror group Hamas released a new propaganda video on Monday evening showing three of the Israeli hostages that the terrorists took captive on Oct. 7. There was no indication of when the footage was taken.

The hostages were identified as Chaim Peri (79), Amiram Cooper (84) and Yoram Metzger (80), all residents of Kibbutz Nir Oz.

In the video, they ask the Israeli government to arrange their release, stating they are in bad health condition and ask that Israel not let them grow old in captivity.

Video showing hostages pleading to be rescued is widely seen as Hamas propaganda to support a new initiative for another hostage release deal.

The military correspondent for Israel's KAN news outlet Roi Sharon noted that, just as the last hostage deal was breaking down, Hamas attempted to exchange three elderly male hostages for elderly terrorists serving heavy sentences in Israeli prisons.

The video could indicate their readiness for such a deal at this time.

IDF Spokesman Brig. Gen. Daniel Hagari commented on the video released by Hamas in a press briefing on Monday evening, calling it a "criminal terrorist video."

"It testifies to the cruelty of Hamas towards very old, innocent citizens who need medical treatment. The world must act to transfer medical aid equipment and verify the condition of the abductees," he said.

"Haim, Yoram and Amiram — I hope you can hear me tonight. You know, we are doing everything, everything to get you back safely. Some of your family members are already at home, and we will not rest until you return as well," Hagari added.

Republished with permission from All Israel News.