IDF: Hamas Militant Involved in Oct. 7 Attack Killed in Gaza Strike

Hassan Abdel Fattah Mohammed Aslih was among the Hamas militants killed in the Israeli strike on the Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza overnight Monday, the Israel Defense Forces announced on Tuesday.

According to the IDF, Aslih, a member of Hamas' Khan Yunis Brigade, infiltrated Israel and participated in the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre, in which 1,200 were killed and 251 taken hostage.

He operated under the guise of a journalist and owner of a news network, according to the military.

During the massacre, Aslih documented acts of looting, arson, and murder, and uploaded the footage to the internet.

Prior to the strike on the hospital, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk to civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence, the IDF said.

Also on Tuesday, Israel carried out an airstrike on a Hamas command center located beneath the European Hospital in Khan Yunis. The target of the strike was Mohammed Sinwar, a senior Hamas commander and brother of Yahya Sinwar, the former leader of the organization in Gaza, who was killed by Israel earlier in the conflict. Following his brother's death, Mohammed Sinwar served as the group's top military leader in Gaza, according to Israeli defense sources.

No official confirmation has been given regarding Sinwar's status in the aftermath of the strike. The IDF and Shin Bet are continuing to assess the outcome.