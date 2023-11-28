Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar Visited Hostages in Gaza Tunnel: Report

One of the hostages who returned to Israel after being held hostage by the Hamas terror organization said that Hamas leader of Gaza Yahya Sinwar, visited the hostages during their time of captivity in a tunnel beneath the Gaza Strip, according to Israel's Channel 12 news.

“Hello, I’m Yahya Sinwar, you are the most protected here. Nothing will happen to you,” he told them in perfect Hebrew.

Sinwar spent over 20 years in an Israeli prison for brutally murdering Palestinians whom he suspected of working with Israel, and learned to speak Hebrew fluently during his jail term.

The story was relayed by the hostage’s family and verified by Israeli authorities after an interview.

