×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: hamas | leader | yahya sinwar | hostages | visit | gaza | tunnel

Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar Visited Hostages in Gaza Tunnel: Report

By    |   Tuesday, 28 November 2023 07:15 AM EST

One of the hostages who returned to Israel after being held hostage by the Hamas terror organization said that Hamas leader of Gaza Yahya Sinwar, visited the hostages during their time of captivity in a tunnel beneath the Gaza Strip, according to Israel's Channel 12 news.

“Hello, I’m Yahya Sinwar, you are the most protected here. Nothing will happen to you,” he told them in perfect Hebrew.

Sinwar spent over 20 years in an Israeli prison for brutally murdering Palestinians whom he suspected of working with Israel, and learned to speak Hebrew fluently during his jail term.

The story was relayed by the hostage’s family and verified by Israeli authorities after an interview.

Republished with permission from All Israel News.

-


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
One of the hostages who returned to Israel after being held hostage by the Hamas terror organization said that Hamas leader of Gaza Yahya Sinwar, visited the hostages during their time of captivity in a tunnel beneath the Gaza Strip, according to Israel's Channel 12...
hamas, leader, yahya sinwar, hostages, visit, gaza, tunnel
120
2023-15-28
Tuesday, 28 November 2023 07:15 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved