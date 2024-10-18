WATCH TV LIVE

Berlin Pushes for Cease-Fire After Death of Hamas Leader Sinwar

Friday, 18 October 2024 08:57 AM EDT

The death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar must lead to a cease-fire in Gaza and the release of all remaining hostages, spokespeople for the German government said on Friday.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock had concluded during a meeting with her U.S. counterpart earlier on Friday that "this could be a turning point in order to reach a cease-fire, free the hostages and get more aid into Gaza," a foreign ministry spokesperson said during a regular press conference.

A government spokesperson said he could not comment on who might succeed Sinwar as the leader of Hamas, but "it is true that there must and should be a cease-fire and a solution to these issues."

