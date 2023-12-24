Hamas Terrorists Killed Israeli-American Hostage in Gaza

Israeli-American citizen Gadi Haggai, 73, was murdered in captivity by Hamas terrorists, according to an announcement released on Saturday from Kibbutz Nir Oz.

Despite his body still being held inside the Gaza Strip, recent findings have led the kibbutz community where Haggai lived to confirm his death.

Haggai's children had identified his body in a video circulating in the first days of the war but authorities were hesitant at first to confirm his death.

The father of four and grandfather of seven is one of eight dual U.S.-Israeli citizens believed to be still held as hostages by Hamas.

The statement from Kibbutz Nir Oz said that Haggai had "a sharp mind; [he was] a gifted wind instrument player since the age of 3; connected to the earth; a chef and a follower of a healthy vegan diet and sports. He was abducted to Gaza together with his wife Judy Weinstein, 70 years old, who is still being held in captivity while being wounded. Gadi's body is still being held captive in Gaza."

Weinstein is among the 129 people still being held as hostages in Gaza by terrorists, 22 of whom Israel has declared dead in absentia.

"One of the searing mysteries of this crisis is the apparent nonchalance expressed by so many Americans upon learning that fellow citizens are being held hostage by a U.S.-designated terrorist group. The tragic death of an American in Hamas' hands should be a wake-up call," said Mark Dubowitz, CEO of the think tank Foundation for Freedom of Democracies.

During a solidarity visit to Israel visit last week, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee also expressed his outrage that more than 100 hostages are still in captivity, including U.S. citizens.

"I think people across the world understand, this is not [just] an Israeli issue — there are 25 different nationalities of people being held hostage, and as an American, I'm outraged that some of those are American," Huckabee said.

"These are U.S. citizens ... and [that's] all the more reason it becomes an international humanitarian effort to get the hostages released."

