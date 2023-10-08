×
Hamas Claims 'Major Missile Attack' on Ashkelon

Sunday, 08 October 2023 05:53 PM EDT

Hamas on Sunday said it had launched "a major missile attack with 100 rockets" on the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, CNN reported.


The move came in response to Israel Defense Forces' said the Izzedine al Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian militant group. Ashkelon is located near the Gaza Strip.


Earlier, explosions were heard near Tel Aviv, after Hamas said it was targeting Ben Gurion International Airport, Israel’s international hub, just outside Tel Aviv.

Several international air carriers said on Sunday they had suspended flights serving Tel Aviv in light of the Hamas militant attack on Israel and were waiting for conditions to improve before resuming service.

U.S. air carriers United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines said they had suspended direct flights, as did Air France.

The U.S. air lines normally operate direct service from major U.S. metropolitan areas including New York, Chicago, Washington, DC and Miami.

In a statement, United said it had operated two scheduled flights to the United States from Israel late Saturday and early Sunday but that service would remain suspended "until conditions allow them to resume."

Delta representatives said they were monitoring the situation to make schedule adjustments as necessary but that flights "have been canceled into this week."

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


