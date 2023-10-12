EU Regulator to TikTok: Remove Israel-Hamas Misinformation

European regulator Thierry Breton is giving TikTok 24 hours to respond to how it is dealing with misinformation on its platform related to the Israel-Hamas war.

"Given that your platform is extensively used by children and teenagers, you have a particular obligation to protect them from violent content depicting hostage taking and other graphic videos which are reportedly widely circulating on your platform without appropriate safeguards," Breton said in a letter sent to TikTok CEO Shou Zi.

Since the war started, photos and videos have flooded social media of the carnage, including haunting footage of Hamas fighters taking terrified Israelis hostage, alongside posts from users pushing false claims and misrepresenting videos from other events.

The conflict is one of the first major tests for the EU's groundbreaking digital rules, which took effect in August.

Violations could result in financial penalties that could add up to 6% of each tech company's global revenue.

The EU's Digital Services Act forces social media companies to step up policing of their platforms for illegal content, such as terrorist material or illegal hate speech, under threat of hefty fines.

Breton has also fired off letters to X executive Elon Musk and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg over the flood of misinformation on their platforms related to the war.

"Up to you to demonstrate that you walk the talk," Breton wrote to Musk. "My team remains at your disposal to ensure DSA compliance, which the EU will continue to enforce rigorously."

The EU, Breton wrote to Zuckerberg, has "been made aware of reports of a significant number of deep fakes and manipulated content which circulated on your platforms and a few still appear online."

Linda Yaccarino, CEO of X, in a letter to Breton said the platform has removed or labeled thousands of posts since the war erupted.

"X is proportionately and effectively assessing and addressing identified fake and manipulated content during this constantly evolving and shifting crisis," Yaccarino wrote. "In good faith, we've diligently taken proactive actions to remove content that violates our policies, including: violent speech, manipulated media and graphic media."

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.