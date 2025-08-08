Hamas: Israel's Decision to Take Control of Gaza City a 'War Crime'

Friday, 08 August 2025 06:52 AM EDT
Hamas on Friday described Israel's decision to take control of Gaza City as a "war crime," adding that the Israeli government "does not care about the fate of its hostages."
