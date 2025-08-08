WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: hamas | israel | gaza | control

Hamas: Israel's Decision to Take Control of Gaza City a 'War Crime'

Friday, 08 August 2025 06:52 AM EDT

Hamas on Friday described Israel's decision to take control of Gaza City as a "war crime," adding that the Israeli government "does not care about the fate of its hostages." 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Hamas on Friday described Israel's decision to take control of Gaza City as a "war crime," adding that the Israeli government "does not care about the fate of its hostages."...
hamas, israel, gaza, control
30
2025-52-08
Friday, 08 August 2025 06:52 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved