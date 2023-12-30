×
Tags: hamas | israel | gaza | video

Hamas: Video Shows Our Militants Firing Mortar Shells in Gaza

Saturday, 30 December 2023 11:19 AM EST

Hamas released a video Saturday that it says shows its militants firing mortar shells at Israeli forces in Gaza.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the location or the date when the video was filmed.

The warfare in central and southern Gaza propelled a new exodus of people already driven from other areas in what Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant called an essential stage of Israel's mission to destroy its foe Hamas.

Gaza health authorities estimate the Palestinians death toll has risen to 21,507 — about 1% of Gaza's population. Thousands more bodies are feared to be buried in the ruins of obliterated neighbourhoods.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Saturday, 30 December 2023 11:19 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

