Administration Deletes Post Calling for Restraint After Hamas Attacks

The Biden administration initially responded to the Hamas assault on Israel with a plea for "all sides to refrain from violence and retaliatory attacks" but deleted its initial social media response and issued responses from President Joe Biden and the administration that "unequivocally" condemned the attacks.

In the original post, the U.S. Office of Palestinian Affairs said, "We unequivocally condemn the attack of Hamas terrorists and the loss of life that has incurred. We urge all sides to refrain from violence and retaliatory attacks. Terror and violence solve nothing," reports The National Review.

Later, the administration released a statement from National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson, saying that the United States "unequivocally condemns the unprovoked attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israeli civilians."

"There is never any justification for terrorism," the statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, said. "We stand firmly with the Government and people of Israel and extend our condolences for the Israeli lives lost in these attacks. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has spoken to Israeli National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi and we remain in close contact with our Israeli partners."

Biden issued a statement on the White House's website Saturday, saying that he has spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "about the horrific and ongoing attacks in Israel" and that the United States "unequivocally condemns this appalling assault against Israel by Hamas terrorists from Gaza."

"I made clear to Prime Minister Netanyahu that we stand ready to offer all appropriate means of support to the government and people of Israel," Biden said. "Terrorism is never justified. Israel has a right to defend itself and its people. The United States warns against any other party hostile to Israel seeking advantage in this situation. My administration's support for Israel's security is rock solid and unwavering."

He added that he and first lady Jill Biden "are keeping in our prayers all of the families who have been hurt by this violence. We are heartbroken by the lives that have been tragically cut short and hope for a swift recovery for all those who have been wounded."

Biden also issued a statement late Saturday morning through X, reiterating that he has spoken with Netanyahu "about the appalling Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel."

"I offered our support and reiterated my unwavering commitment to Israel’s security," he said, adding that he and the first lady "express our heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost loved ones."