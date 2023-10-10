Report: Hamas Killed 40 Babies, Some by Beheading

As a broader picture of the carnage from Hamas' weekend attack on Israel continues to emerge, mixed reports indicate that fighters from the Palestinian militant group may have slaughtered upwards of 40 babies, beheading some of the young children at a settlement near the Gaza border.

"It's hard to even explain exactly, just the mass casualties that happened right here," i24 News correspondent Nicole Zedek said emotionally during a Tuesday broadcast from Kibbutz Kfar Aza. "Babies with their heads cut off, that's what [the soldiers] said. Gunned down. Families gunned down, completely gunned down in their beds."

"This is nothing that anyone would have even imagined," she said of the "sheer horror."

Located near Sderot, about a quarter-mile from the Gaza Strip, Kfar Aza was one of several kibbutzim attacked when Hamas militants breached Israel's defensive fence in the southern part of the country and unleashed a torrent of violence that segued into a full-fledged war.

According to i24 News, about 70 Hamas fighters are believed to have used guns, knives and grenades to carry out the butchery at Kfar Aza.

"It's not a war," Gen. Itai Veruv, head of the Israel Defense Force's Depth Command, told the outlet. "It's not a battlefield. You see the babies, the mothers, the fathers in their bedrooms, in their protection rooms, and how the terrorists kill them. It's not a war. … It's a massacre."

"It is something that I never saw in my life," the military leader continued. "It's something that we used to imagine from our grandfathers, grandmothers in the pogrom in Europe and other places. It's not something that happens in new history."

Zedek reported that Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reservists were still clearing the destruction on Tuesday, with soldiers slowly removing the bodies of the dead due to booby traps such as grenades in many of the homes. The outlet reported that the bodies of 40 babies and children had been recovered so far.

IDF Major Nir Dinar told Insider in a statement that soldiers had found the bodies of decapitated babies at the village but said he had not seen images or videos himself.

"We cannot confirm any numbers," he said. "What happened in Kibbutz Kfar Aza is a massacre in which women children, toddlers and elderly were brutally butchered in an ISIS way of action."

Despite the numerous reports of brutal killings, the Turkish state-run news outlet Anadolu Agency reported that the IDF has "no information confirming allegations that 'Hamas beheaded babies.' "

The New York Post reported that as of Tuesday evening local time, the Israeli death count is believed to be around 1,100, with more than 2,000 people injured.

The IDF's retaliatory airstrikes were pounding the Gaza Strip, resulting in at least 830 Palestinian dead.