IDF Says It Killed Hamas Co-founder in Airstrike

Israel said Hakham Muhammad Issa Al-Issa, one of the founders of Hamas and head of its combat support headquarters, was killed Friday in an airstrike.

"ELIMINATED: eliminated Hakham Muhammad Issa Al-Issa—one of the founders of Hamas' military wing," read an Israel Defense Forces post on X.

"Issa led Hamas' force build-up, training, and planned the October 7 massacre. As Head of Combat Support, he advanced aerial & naval attacks against Israelis.

"The IDF & ISA [Israel Security Agency] will continue to locate and eliminate all terrorists involved in the October 7 massacre."

Al-Issa was the alleged mastermind behind the Oct. 7 attack and one of the final remaining founding members of Hamas' military wing, according to the IDF.