Tags: hamas | hostages | killed | war | israel | gaza

Hamas Says 33 Hostages Killed During War in Gaza

relatives of hostages hold signs at a march in jerusalem
Gil Dickmann, whose cousin, Carmel Gat was killed in Hamas captivity, joins relatives of hostages held by the Hamas militant group in the Gaza Strip and their supporters in a march in Jerusalem, on Wednesday, Nov. 27, to call for a deal to release their loved ones. (Maya Alleruzzo/AP)

Monday, 02 December 2024 11:29 AM EST

Palestinian militant group Hamas said on Monday that 33 hostages had been killed during the almost 14-month-old war with Israel in Gaza, without clarifying their nationalities.

