Hostage Talks Broke Down Ahead of Israel's Looming Attack

An official of the militant Hamas group conditioned the release of hostages in Gaza to a ceasefire in Israel's bombardment of the Palestinian enclave, launched after a deadly rampage into southern Israel nearly three weeks ago.

Channel 12 Israel reported that Hamas offered 100 hostages for four days of ceasefire while Israel insisted on all hostages for a shorter pause. That’s where talks fell apart, according to the report, as Hamas was just trying to delay the Israeli Defense Forces.

Israel later announced it is preparing a ground invasion, but has been urged by the U.S. and Arab countries to delay an operation that would multiply the number of civilian casualties in the densely populated coastal strip and might ignite a wider conflict.

The Russian newspaper Kommersant quoted a member of a Hamas delegation visiting Moscow as saying time was needed to locate all those abducted by various Palestinian factions in the Hamas attack on Oct. 7.

"They seized dozens of people, most of them civilians, and we need time to find them in the Gaza Strip and then release them," Abu Hamid said.

He said Hamas, which has freed four hostages so far, had made clear it intended to release "civilian prisoners."

But this required a "calm environment," he said, repeating an assertion that Israeli bombing had killed 50 of those held.

Hamas officials in Moscow said they viewed all their hostages as Israelis, whatever additional passports they held, and could not release any of them until Israel agreed to a ceasefire, according to Russian media.

Qatar meanwhile told the U.S. it was open to reconsidering the continued presence of Hamas in Qatar once a hostage release deal has been secured, a senior U.S. official said.

There was no immediate response from Qatar, which, with the U.S., is leading hostage mediation talks with Hamas and Israel.

Palestinian militants clashed with Israeli troops in at least two areas in the Gaza Strip, the latest of several small-scale incursions, Hamas-affiliated media reported. The Israeli military did not immediately confirm the reports.

Israel said its fighter jets had struck three senior Hamas operatives who played significant roles in the Oct. 7 attack, though there was no confirmation by Hamas.

Israel's military said the air force intercepted an aerial threat in the area of the Red Sea, without elaborating.

In early afternoon, rocket sirens sounded throughout southern Israel and an Israeli medic said three people had been wounded when a missile hit Tel Aviv.

Further north, the Iranian-backed Hezbollah said it had carried out a number of attacks on Israeli positions.

In Jerusalem, Israeli security forces restricted young Palestinians from entering Al-Aqsa mosque for prayers as part of measures to quell any unrest linked to the conflict in Gaza.

In the occupied West Bank, Israeli troops killed four Palestinians during raids, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA said. Two of the dead were members of militant factions.