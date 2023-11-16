×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: hamas | hostage | release | kirby

US in 'Intense Negotiations' With Hamas for Hostage Release

By    |   Thursday, 16 November 2023 11:49 AM EST

The U.S. is involved in "intense negotiations" with Hamas to secure the release of some hostages held by the militant group, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said Thursday.

"We are in some intense negotiations, hopefully they'll come out the right way and we'll have good news to talk about with multiple hostages getting free," he told CNN. "But we don't have a deal right now and until we do, the less said the better."

Roughly 240 hostages were taken during the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas militants.

President Joe Biden said Wednesday that the U.S. believed there were "somewhere between 50 and 100 hostages" in Gaza.

He has also hinted at a deal, telling reporters Wednesday that he was "deeply involved in moving on the hostage negotiation."

"We've gotten great cooperation from the Qataris. I've spoken with them as well a number of times," Biden said. "I'm mildly hopeful."

So far, four of the captives have been released, including two Americans and two Israelis.

Israel is considering a proposal that would see Hamas release a portion of the hostages held in the Gaza Strip in exchange for a three-to-five-day ceasefire in the war, according to CBS News.

The war has displaced nearly 1.6 million Palestinians from their homes, according to figures from the United Nations.

Kirby on Tuesday said U.S. intelligence indicates Hamas has a command center in Al-Shifa Hospital and is holding hostages there.

He said the Biden administration does not want the civilians taking shelter there to be harmed.

"We do not support striking a hospital from the air, and we do not want to see a firefight in the hospital where innocent people, helpless people, sick people are simply trying to get the medical care that they deserve," Kirby said.

Solange Reyner | editorial.reyner@newsmax.com

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The U.S. is involved in "intense negotiations" with Hamas to secure the release of some hostages held by the militant group, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said Thursday.
hamas, hostage, release, kirby
298
2023-49-16
Thursday, 16 November 2023 11:49 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved