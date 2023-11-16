US in 'Intense Negotiations' With Hamas for Hostage Release

The U.S. is involved in "intense negotiations" with Hamas to secure the release of some hostages held by the militant group, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said Thursday.

"We are in some intense negotiations, hopefully they'll come out the right way and we'll have good news to talk about with multiple hostages getting free," he told CNN. "But we don't have a deal right now and until we do, the less said the better."

Roughly 240 hostages were taken during the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas militants.

President Joe Biden said Wednesday that the U.S. believed there were "somewhere between 50 and 100 hostages" in Gaza.

He has also hinted at a deal, telling reporters Wednesday that he was "deeply involved in moving on the hostage negotiation."

"We've gotten great cooperation from the Qataris. I've spoken with them as well a number of times," Biden said. "I'm mildly hopeful."

So far, four of the captives have been released, including two Americans and two Israelis.

Israel is considering a proposal that would see Hamas release a portion of the hostages held in the Gaza Strip in exchange for a three-to-five-day ceasefire in the war, according to CBS News.

The war has displaced nearly 1.6 million Palestinians from their homes, according to figures from the United Nations.

Kirby on Tuesday said U.S. intelligence indicates Hamas has a command center in Al-Shifa Hospital and is holding hostages there.

He said the Biden administration does not want the civilians taking shelter there to be harmed.

"We do not support striking a hospital from the air, and we do not want to see a firefight in the hospital where innocent people, helpless people, sick people are simply trying to get the medical care that they deserve," Kirby said.