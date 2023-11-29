×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: hamas | hostage | infant | dead | family

Family Told of Claims 10-month-old Hostage Killed

Wednesday, 29 November 2023 12:07 PM EST

Family members of the youngest Israeli hostage being held in Gaza, 10 month old Kfir Bibas, said on Wednesday they've been informed of Hamas reports that the infant, his brother and mother have been killed but are awaiting official notice from Israeli authorities.

"Our family has learned of Hamas' latest claims," a statement from the Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum said. "We are waiting for the information to be confirmed and hopefully refuted by military officials." 

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Family members of the youngest Israeli hostage being held in Gaza, 10 month old Kfir Bibas, said on Wednesday they've been informed of Hamas reports that the infant, his brother and mother have been killed but are awaiting official notice from Israeli authorities.
hamas, hostage, infant, dead, family
77
2023-07-29
Wednesday, 29 November 2023 12:07 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved