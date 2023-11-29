Family Told of Claims 10-month-old Hostage Killed

Family members of the youngest Israeli hostage being held in Gaza, 10 month old Kfir Bibas, said on Wednesday they've been informed of Hamas reports that the infant, his brother and mother have been killed but are awaiting official notice from Israeli authorities.

"Our family has learned of Hamas' latest claims," a statement from the Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum said. "We are waiting for the information to be confirmed and hopefully refuted by military officials."