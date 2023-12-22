×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: hamas | hostage | dies | american | citizen

US Citizen Held Hostage Dies in Gaza

US Citizen Held Hostage Dies in Gaza
A man who gave his name as Yoni helps to replace posters bearing images of people held hostage by Hamas after they were torn down lst month. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Friday, 22 December 2023 08:52 AM EST

A U.S. dual national who was among some 240 people seized during the Oct. 7 cross-border rampage by Hamas in southern Israel has died in captivity in the Gaza Strip, a group representing hostages' families said Friday.

Gadi Haggai, 73, also held Israeli citizenship, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said. Drawing on various information sources, an Israeli government-appointed committee has been declaring some hostages dead in absentia.

Hamas has generally not confirmed these accounts, but has warned that "time is running out" for the hostages as the Palestinian militants' war with Israel nears its 12th week.

According to an official Israeli tally, 129 people remain held in Gaza after the rest were repatriated in a November truce or recovered during a military offensive. Of those still in Gaza, 22 are dead, the Israeli government says.

The forum said that between five and 10 of the hostages hold U.S. citizenship. The U.S. Embassy had no immediate comment.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
A U.S. dual national who was among some 240 people seized during the Oct. 7 cross-border rampage by Hamas in southern Israel has died in captivity in the Gaza Strip, a group representing hostages' families said Friday.
hamas, hostage, dies, american, citizen
157
2023-52-22
Friday, 22 December 2023 08:52 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved