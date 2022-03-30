Rep. Perry: Time for US to Rediscover 'Peace Through Strength' and 'Trust but Verify'

The U.S. can’t seem to get the messaging straight. While the State Department lists Iran as a "State Sponsor of Terrorism," Presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama insist that Iran’s word is trustworthy.

Why do we devise "agreements" that circumvent our Constitution’s requirements?

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) — better known as "the Iran nuclear deal" — is actually a treaty, but we play linguistics and call it a "deal" so we can ignore the pesky role of the U.S. Senate in ratifying treaties.

Joe Biden insists on resurrecting this gift to Iran — the same one that President Trump wisely scrapped.

The Biden administration holds on to the fanciful view that Iran somehow can be convinced to relinquish its main goal of destroying Israel and her allies.

Iran’s governing cabal neutered the JCPOA years ago, and the Biden administration is allowing Obama-era nostalgia to negotiate an even weaker manifestation of this agreement.

The American People know better. We’ve seen Iran abrogate its commitments and obfuscate its intentions repeatedly. How many times do we have to do this dance?

Iran is responsible for payments to the Taliban for murdering U.S. and coalition forces, thousands of deaths in Iraq, Afghanistan, and around the world via the use of Explosively Formed Penetrators and Austrian sniper rifles, equipping Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis in Yemen — the list goes on.

Iran was allowed to enrich to 3.67% uranium-235 under the JCPOA.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported that the limit was violated, as was Iran’s pledge not to enrich uranium for 15 years at their Fordow facility.

According to the New York Post and MSN.com, Iran is enriching at 60% — a level “only countries making bombs are reaching.”

Iran has failed to answer basic questions from the IAEA regarding the origin of uranium particles found at an undeclared site south of Tehran, as well as alleged new sites located in the Sorkeh-Hessarand Abdeh regions.

Iran has allegedly employed assassins on US soil to execute former Ambassador and National Security Adviser John Bolton, as well as former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Iran launched a missile attack on Iraq, near the U.S. consulate, even while negotiations for a nuclear weapons program continue.

Why are we negotiating with a regime actively attempting to murder Americans and our allies, and holding U.S. citizens against their wishes?

Let that sink in: the president of the United States is openly negotiating with a terrorist state that’s holding Americans hostages.

The JCPOA was not a treaty, nor an executive agreement, nor even a signed document — which was reported by the National Journal on May 10, 2018, and the Obama administration acknowledged.

So, what’s the purpose? Apparently, "symbolism." Of what?

Any arrangement must come before the legislative branch as a new agreement and "treaty."

In the U.S. Constitution (Article II, Section 2), while the president of the United States is the primary negotiator of agreements with other countries, he must receive the advice and consent of two-thirds of the Senate to ratify any such agreement or treaty.

We cannot trust President Biden to unilaterally negotiate a security agreement on behalf of the U.S., let alone one with terrorists. He is unprepared and lacks the judgment necessary to do so on behalf of the American people.

Indeed, not even Biden thinks he can negotiate this agreement, which is why the U.S. was reduced to asking the Russians to negotiate on our behalf.

Yes, you read that correctly.

Iran refuses to sit at the table with us, so Biden thought it was a great idea to ask for help from one of our major adversaries. Russia, of course, is preoccupied at the moment in a brutal and unprovoked assault on its neighbor while it threatens the U.S. about lending a hand to Ukraine.

We’ve seen the president’s inability and/or refusal to lead, from his failure to deter Russian aggression against Ukraine, to failing to curtail China’s unfettered access to our capital markets, to the humiliating defeat in Afghanistan, to the deliberate surrender of U.S. energy independence to our adversaries (China, Russia, Iran, and Venezuela), to failing to muster even a wagging finger to North Korea’s renewed ballistic missile launches.

We must reimplement a policy of "peace through strength," and "trust but verify."

We cannot cater to the criminal Iranian regime by offering billions in sanctions relief with the hope that it’ll slow its progress towards a nuclear weapon.

Remind your elected representatives: Congress is duty-bound to uphold and defend the Constitution. Any successor "agreement" to the Iran nuclear deal must be a treaty — enforceable and accountable.

Anything less is an affront to the Constitution’s separation of powers and to American sovereignty. Stop the backroom deals with terrorists — or state sponsors thereof.

Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., is the U.S. congressman for Pennsylvania's 10th congressional district. Included in his district are York, Harrisburg Harrisburg, and some of the inner suburbs.