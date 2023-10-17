Hamas Confirms Israel Killed a Top Commander

The Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas' military wing, said Tuesday that an Israeli airstrike on the central Gaza Strip killed another one of its top commanders, Ayman Nofal.

Israel Defense Forces also reported Nofal's death on X, formerly known as Twitter, describing him as "the Commander of Hamas' Central Brigade in Gaza and the former Head of Military Intelligence."

"Nofal directed many attacks against Israeli civilians and besides being one of the most dominant figures in the terrorist organization, he was involved in the planning of the abduction of Gilad Shalit," the IDF stated. "We won't stop until we eliminate Hamas."

His death comes just two days after the IDF and the Israel Securities Authority revealed that Hamas commander Billal Al Kedra, "who was responsible for the Kibbutz Nirim massacre," was killed in a combined operation.

Lt. Col. Peter Lerner, an IDF spokesman, told Fox News that civilians, including women and children, were butchered by Al Kedra's unit.

According to Palestinian news, roughly 3,000 have been killed in the Gaza Strip and 61 in the West Bank since the war between Hamas and Israel began. Another 12,800 have been wounded across both regions.

Israeli authorities, meanwhile, estimate that over 1,400 individuals have been killed in their territories — largely stemming from Hamas' initial Operation Al-Aqsa Flood massacre on Oct. 7.

In addition, at least 4,121 have been wounded inside Israeli territory, and over 200 have likely been taken hostage.

Israel's full ground invasion of Gaza is expected to occur within the next couple of days.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.