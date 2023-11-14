Israeli Defense Minister: Hamas 'Lost Control' of Gaza

The terror organization Hamas has lost its grip over the Gaza Strip, Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said as the IDF's operations into Gaza City continue unabatedly.

"Hamas isn't capable of stopping the IDF. The IDF is advancing to every [necessary] location," Gallant said after an operational situation assessment meeting on Monday.

"The Hamas terrorist organization has lost control of Gaza, terrorists are fleeing south, civilians are looting Hamas bases, and they have no confidence in their government."

Underlining the loss of Hamas' control over its territory, a viral picture on social media showed Israeli soldiers in the parliament building in Gaza City.

A troop of soldiers of the Golani Brigade had secured the government complex before taking a symbolic picture while waving Israeli and Golani flags.

A similar picture went viral on Monday, showing Israeli soldiers inside Hamas' military police headquarters.

"Every day, we eliminate additional Hamas commanders, dozens sometimes even hundreds of terrorists. In recent days, we have intensified activities targeting [Hamas] tunnels – this will get the terrorists out of the tunnels, and they will either be eliminated or they will surrender unconditionally; there is no third option," Gallant added.

"We will achieve our goals, first of all, a complete victory over Hamas and the return of the hostages to their homes," defense minister Gallant said in closing.

