Hamas Considers Weapons Surrender in Gaza Deal

Hamas is weighing a proposal from President Donald Trump's Board of Peace that would require the group to surrender all weapons in exchange for Gaza's reconstruction, The New York Times reported.

Both sides met last weekend in Cairo. Under the framework, Hamas and all other militant groups in Gaza would dismantle their weaponry, including missiles, rockets, launchers, and tunnels.

Trump's Board of Peace was created as part of the president's 20-point plan to end the Gaza conflict, which began on Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas-led militants carried out a surprise attack in southern Israel, killing about 1,200 people.

Israel's large-scale military response has since killed more than 70,000 people in Gaza and left much of the enclave in ruins, according to Palestinian health officials.

Sources who spoke with Reuters said the Hamas representatives warned the board that the Palestinian militant group could back away from its previous promises under the Gaza ceasefire if Israel maintains new restrictions on Gaza imposed during the Iran war.

Israel shut Gaza's borders after the war's launch on Feb. 28, saying crossings could not be operated safely.

It later resumed the limited flow of goods and aid but kept shut the sole crossing for pedestrians into Egypt, at Rafah on Gaza's southern edge. On Sunday, it announced it would reopen the crossing later this week, following a "security assessment."

Akram Atallah, a Palestinian columnist originally from Gaza, told the Times that the agreement is "basically calling for the end of Hamas as we know it: a group resisting Israel with weapons."

"And it's not even going to get a Palestinian state."

Nickolay Mladenov, the board's high representative for Gaza, said in a post on X that mediators have agreed on a framework aimed at jump-starting reconstruction, reviving communities, and advancing Palestinian unity and a negotiated resolution to the conflict.

He said the proposal hinges on "one clear choice" — the full disarmament of Hamas and all other armed groups — urging leaders to seize what he described as a moment of opportunity during Eid.