Hamas Agrees to Ceasefire Proposal it Received From Mediators

Saturday, 29 March 2025 04:08 PM EDT

Hamas chief Khalil al-Hayya said on Saturday the Palestinian militant group had agreed to a ceasefire proposal it received two days ago from Egypt and Qatar, key mediators in Gaza ceasefire negotiations.

