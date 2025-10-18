State Dept Warns Guarantor Nations: Hamas Plans 'Imminent Ceasefire Violation'

The United States has informed the guarantor nations of the Gaza peace agreement of credible reports indicating an imminent ceasefire violation by Hamas against the people of Gaza.

"This planned attack against Palestinian civilians would constitute a direct and grave violation of the ceasefire agreement and undermine the significant progress achieved through mediation efforts," the State Department wrote on X.

"The guarantors demand Hamas uphold its obligations under the ceasefire terms. Should Hamas proceed with this attack, measures will be taken to protect the people of Gaza and preserve the integrity of the ceasefire.

"The United States and the other guarantors remain resolute in our commitment to ensuring the safety of civilians, maintaining calm on the ground, and advancing peace and prosperity for the people of Gaza and the region as a whole."

No further details were disclosed about the potential attack.

Trump previously warned on social media that "if Hamas continues to kill people in Gaza, which was not the Deal, we will have no choice but to go in and kill them."

The U.S. president later clarified he will not send U.S. troops into Gaza after launching the threat against Hamas.

"It's not going to be us," he told reporters. "We won't have to. There are people very close, very nearby that will go in and they'll do the trick very easily, but under our auspices."

Trump's statements represented a shift after initially expressing nonchalance about Hamas' temporary permission to take security measures in Gaza, saying they had taken out "a couple of gangs that were very bad."

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.