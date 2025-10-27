Hamas Says It's Handing Over Another Deceased Hostage

Hamas' armed wing said it would hand over the body of a deceased hostage on Monday night in Gaza. The recovery and handover of bodies of such hostages in Gaza has been one of the obstacles to President Donald Trump's Gaza plan.

The remains of 13 deceased hostages remain in Gaza, with Hamas citing obstacles to locating them in the rubble left by the fighting.

An Israeli government spokespersson on Sunday said the Palestinian terrorist group knew where the bodies were.

Also Sunday, Israel allowed the entry of an Egyptian technical team to work with the Red Cross to locate the bodies.

The team planned to use excavator machines and trucks for the search beyond Gaza's yellow line, behind which Israeli troops pulled back under Trump's plan.