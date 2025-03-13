Hamas' 'Superstar Blogger' Pocketed Gaza Donations

Over the past months of war, the Gaza-based blogger Salah al-Jafarawi, known as "Hamas' social media star" and a recognizable figure even in Israel, raised funds intended for Gazans.

However, the money never reached those in need and appears to have gone into his personal account.

Al-Jafarawi, known among detractors as "Mr. FAFO," first celebrated the rocket fire from Gaza into Israel on the war's opening day, but later appeared in tears at a hospital after Israel's retaliation.

"Al-Jafarawi's latest campaign raised $4 million for Hamas through an appeal for rebuilding Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis," Ynet News reported. "He claimed that the Palestinian Health Ministry in Ramallah had urged him to launch the campaign quickly, prompting him to use the ministry's logo and that of a Kuwaiti charity – apparently without the latter's knowledge."

Al-Jafarawi apparently set a targeted fundraising goal of $10 million.

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Ramallah released a statement denying any participation in fundraising campaigns for Gaza. It said it was not involved in any donations or online fundraising initiatives carried out by activists.

The ministry also cautioned against the unauthorized use of its name or logo for fundraising on any platform, urging the public to verify information solely through its official website.

The discovery of al-Jafarawi's actions have drawn reactions from activists and locals who have voiced anger at the injustice of his actions.

Ynet News cited the responses of a few activists and residents: "The thief Salah al-Jafarawi collected more than $4 million, and the official Palestinian Health Ministry denied any connection to these donations. I told you before – the Health Ministry in Gaza, controlled by Hamas, backed this thief, not the Palestinian Authority. So, dear donors, your money is gone," said Mustafa Asfour, a Palestinian activist.

Additionally, social media activist known as "Abu Hassan" shared his thoughts: "Before the war, he [al-Jafarawi] was just 'working in restaurants,' and after the war, he became a millionaire with one click – using Gaza's name! Salah, those donating to you expected you to help the people of Gaza, not steal the money. He deceived many donors."

Abu Lafi, a resident of Gaza, added: "Salah al-Jafarawi and Hamas's Health Ministry in Gaza, together with the Kuwaiti charity, planned to collect money under the name of the official Palestinian Health Ministry in Ramallah. Kuwait is a respected country, but this must stop."

