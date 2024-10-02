Hamas' Armed Wing Claims Responsibility for Attack in Tel Aviv

Wednesday, 02 October 2024 01:35 PM EDT
Hamas' armed al-Qassam Brigades claimed responsibility for a shooting in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv that killed at least seven people, the group said in a statement on Wednesday.
