AIPAC: Stevens' Win in Michigan Dem Congressional Race 'Monumental Victory ' for Israel

Rep. Haley Stevens defeated Andy Levin on Tuesday night in what the pro-Israel community hailed as a “monumental victory” for the U.S.-Israel relationship.

“This political battle was bigger than just the candidates on the ballot,” wrote American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) President Betsy Berns Korn in a letter to supporters. “It was an opportunity to defeat a detractor of the U.S.-Israel relationship and to strengthen support for Israel — both within the Democratic Party and in Congress overall.

“Tonight was a monumental victory for our community.”

Andy Levin was elected to Michigan’s 9th Congressional District in 2018 and Haley Stevens to its 11th district. But since then, the map had been redrawn and the two candidates faced off this week for the same seat in the new 11th District.

Levin is a liberal Jew and Stevens a non-denominational Christian. Levin was backed by left-leaning J Street, while Stevens received the support of AIPAC. Stevens’ victory made her the 10th pro-Israel Democrat that AIPAC helped this cycle to defeat a primary challenger who the organization believed would weaken the U.S.-Israel relationship.

Levin introduced the Two-State Solution Act as “the only way to ensure Israel’s survival as a democratic state and a national home for the Jewish people while fulfilling the Palestinian people’s legitimate aspirations for a state of their own with full respect for their political and human rights,” according to his website.

The Hebrew daily, Haaretz, labeled Levin as “one of Israel’s biggest critics in Congress.”

Similarly, former AIPAC President David Victor labeled Levin “the most corrosive member of Congress to the U.S.-Israel relationship,” in an email he sent to Detroit donors in January. He termed Levin more dangerous than congresswomen and "Squad" members Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar.

A group of former and current members of Congress defended Levin in a separate letter, calling it “out of bounds to malign the only Jewish candidate in this race.”

To support Levin, J Street infused around a million dollars into his campaign from its J Street Action Fund and via the J Street PAC.

AIPAC, contributed well over $4 million through direct contributions and its United Democracy Project super-PAC. So far, the super-PAC has spent around $24.3 million on Democratic primary races.

“It is very revealing that while the pro-Israel community solidly stands with Congresswoman Stevens, her opponent embraces support from some of the most hostile and persistent critics of the Jewish state,” AIPAC spokesperson Marshall Wittmann told The Jerusalem Post earlier this week. “We are proud of our participation in the democratic process, but a hypocritical double standard is often applied to our political involvement.”

He said that “those who criticize our participation hypocritically support the use of the same tools against pro-Israel candidates. And some groups which claim to be ‘progressive’ are running ads against a Democrat congresswoman who has a perfect voting record on many issues that are important to the progressive community.”

This article originally appeared on ALL ISRAEL NEWS and is reposted with permission.