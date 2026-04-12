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Stampede at a Haitian Mountaintop Fortress Leaves at Least 30 Dead and Dozens Injured

Sunday, 12 April 2026 02:00 PM EDT

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A stampede at a mountaintop fortress popular with tourists in northern Haiti has left at least 30 people dead and several dozen others injured.

Municipal authorities in the city of Cap-Ha tien said in a statement said the stampede in Milot "resulted in numerous cases of asphyxiation, trampling and loss of consciousness." Authorities said dozens of people who attended traditional festivities at the historical site were treated at hospitals while many others were reported missing.

“According to preliminary information ... a situation of severe overcrowding, linked in particular to deficiencies in crowd management measures, triggered a stampede,” local authorities said in the statement.

Haiti’s government offered its condolences to the families of the victims of the incident at the Citadelle Laferri re.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


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A stampede at a mountaintop fortress popular with tourists in northern Haiti has left at least 30 people dead and several dozen others injured.Municipal authorities in the city of CapHa tien said in a statement said the stampede in Milot "resulted in numerous cases of...
haiti citadelle laferriere stampede
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Sunday, 12 April 2026 02:00 PM
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