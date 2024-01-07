Hackers Display Anti-Hezbollah Message at Beirut Airport

Lebanese anti-Hezbollah groups hacked the departure and arrival information screens at Beirut's international airport on Sunday, displaying a message accusing the terrorist group of putting the country at risk of an all-out war with Israel, The Times of Israel reported.

The screens displayed a message with logos from a hard-line Christian group called Soldiers of God, which has attracted attention over the past year for its campaigns against the LGBTQ+ community in Lebanon, and a little-known group that calls itself The One Who Spoke.

The Christian group denied its involvement in the hacking, while the other group shared photos of the screens on its social media channels.

"Hassan Nasrallah, you will no longer have supporters if you curse Lebanon with a war for which you will bear responsibility and consequences," the message read.

A common complaint by those in Lebanon who oppose Hezbollah has been that the terrorist organization smuggles munitions and arms through the country's only civilian airport.

Since the start of the war with the Hamas invasion of Israel, in which the the group massacred some 1,200 Israelis, Hezbollah has been firing at Israeli positions across the border, with the Israeli army returning fire, according to The Hill.

Tensions have increased in recent weeks, especially with the alleged Israeli assassination of a top Hamas official in a Beirut suburb last week. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said his group must retaliate against Israel for the alleged killing of the top Hamas official.