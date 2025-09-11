Leading Turkish Broadcaster Seized by State as Part of Fraud and Tax Investigation

ISTANBUL (AP) — One of Turkey’s largest television news broadcasters has been confiscated by the state as part of a fraud, tax evasion and money laundering investigation, media reported Thursday.

Haberturk was one of 121 companies belonging to Can Holding to be seized and transferred to the state-run Savings Deposit Insurance Fund, the state-run Anadolu Agency and others said. Broadcaster Show TV was also confiscated.

Arrest warrants were issued for 10 people, including senior Can Holding executives. The group includes companies across a wide range of sectors including media, education, energy, hotels, health, construction and logistics.

In a statement, the Kucukcekmece Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office in Istanbul said companies under Can Holding were involved in fraud, tax evasion and laundering the proceeds of crime.

Investigators had discovered that “large amounts of money of unknown origin were entered via companies operating under Can Holding” which were transferred between companies to conceal the origin, the statement said. Forged documents were also allegedly used to reduce tax liability.

Prosecutors added that some of Can Holding’s activities were “directly financed with criminal revenues.”

Like the majority of media outlets in Turkey, Haberturk largely supports the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The broadcaster was operating normally Thursday morning.

Reporters Without Borders' 2024 press freedom index ranked Turkey 158th of 180 countries. The free speech group said some 90% of media in Turkey was under government influence.